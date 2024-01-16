Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,546,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 35.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $68.69. 54,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.