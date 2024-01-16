Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.42 and last traded at $71.42. Approximately 573,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 570,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

