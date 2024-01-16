Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Endesa stock remained flat at $19.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435. Endesa has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

