EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,487,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 933,554 shares.The stock last traded at $23.01 and had previously closed at $22.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

EngageSmart Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 153.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EngageSmart

In related news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,952.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,952.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 123,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,399,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Featured Articles

