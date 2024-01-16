Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

