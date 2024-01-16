Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.34.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,849,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,102. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $260.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

