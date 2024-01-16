Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,982,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $54,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

