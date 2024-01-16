Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 16th (ARWR, BPMC, BSX, CVNA, EHC, INFY, KR, NOC, NTAP, PYPL)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 16th:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $505.00 price target on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $0.60 price target on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $596.00 target price on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

