Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 16th (ARWR, BPMC, BSX, CVNA, EHC, INFY, KR, NOC, NTAP, PYPL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 16th:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $505.00 price target on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $0.60 price target on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $596.00 target price on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

