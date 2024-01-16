ERC20 (ERC20) Trading 38.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and approximately $306.36 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00019254 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.11 or 0.00277363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,962.67 or 1.00046547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011511 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010693 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01668159 USD and is up 19.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,030.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

