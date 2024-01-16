Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Hits $102.67 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Ergo has a total market cap of $102.67 million and approximately $289,474.18 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00003282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,024.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00162314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.78 or 0.00590102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00061585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00364930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00196546 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,740,172 coins and its circulating supply is 72,740,082 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

