ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 334,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE ESAB traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.66. 11,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ESAB from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,481. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

