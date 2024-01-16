EscoinToken (ELG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $607,971.28

EscoinToken (ELG) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One EscoinToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $46.12 million and $607,971.28 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken was first traded on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 310,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,881,643 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken Token Trading

