Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $276.00 at Truist Financial

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $260.00 to $276.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESS. Wedbush started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

ESS traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $246.60. The company had a trading volume of 199,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,640. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $252.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

