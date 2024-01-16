Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Down 7.6%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.76. 211,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 533,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESTA

Establishment Labs Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.40). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 467.63% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at $180,167.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares in the company, valued at $28,794,571.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $214,053. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.