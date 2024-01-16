Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

OTCMKTS:EPRXF traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$2.91 and a 1-year high of C$6.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.99.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

