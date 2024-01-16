Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

EVOK stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 176.93% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

