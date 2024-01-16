Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$7.29 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.64. The company has a market cap of C$608.79 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of C$322.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.3197042 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

