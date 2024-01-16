Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 137.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,327,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,936,000 after acquiring an additional 166,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $150.62. The company had a trading volume of 144,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,614. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

