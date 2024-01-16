Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

FSS stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

