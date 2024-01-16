Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Federal Signal by 155.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.18. 197,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,037. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

