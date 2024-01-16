Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 645.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,067,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,511,000 after buying an additional 1,790,194 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4,950.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 422,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 582,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 170,658 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,798.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 77,090 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FBCG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 220,061 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

