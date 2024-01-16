Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,786 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average is $93.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

