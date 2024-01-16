Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 10,797 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.