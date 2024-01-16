Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 10,797 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

PLD opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

