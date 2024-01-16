Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 4,398 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $492.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $503.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.67.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

