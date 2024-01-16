Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,424 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

