Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average is $105.54. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.