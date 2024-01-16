Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.3% during the third quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 222,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 828,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $409.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.78. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $273.89 and a 12-month high of $412.92.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

