Fifth Third Bancorp Has $14.12 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.16% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $128.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $145.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

