Fifth Third Bancorp Has $18.12 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $503.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.01 and its 200 day moving average is $435.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.