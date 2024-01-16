Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 4,731 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS opened at $268.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

