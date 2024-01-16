Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,424 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

