Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,847 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.66% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $406,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,015,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICF opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

