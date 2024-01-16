Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,221 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 562,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in CSX by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

