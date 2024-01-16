Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Progressive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $168.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.66. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $169.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

