Financial Contrast: Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) versus Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dragonfly Energy and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Novanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,132.79%. Novanta has a consensus price target of $161.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.41%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Novanta.

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Novanta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 0.34 -$39.57 million ($0.59) -0.82 Novanta $860.90 million 6.48 $74.05 million $2.10 74.14

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy -38.41% -190.15% -52.10% Novanta 8.51% 18.54% 9.27%

Summary

Novanta beats Dragonfly Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless technologies, video recorders, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, servo drives and motion control solutions, integrated stepper motors, intelligent robotic end-of-arm technology solutions, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and distributors under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, ATI Industrial Automation, Celera Motion, IMS, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

