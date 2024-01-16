First American Trust FSB Acquires 134 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $234.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $246.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

