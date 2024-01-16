First American Trust FSB Buys 353 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,091,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFG opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

