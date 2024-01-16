First American Trust FSB Sells 11,342 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ META opened at $374.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.98. The company has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $377.06.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,308 shares of company stock valued at $250,446,552 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

