First Community Bankshares (FCBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. On average, analysts expect First Community Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $656.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 197.1% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCBC

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.