First Financial (THFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. First Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. On average, analysts expect First Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ THFF opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. First Financial has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $478.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.53.

First Financial Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

THFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial by 42.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 42.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Stories

