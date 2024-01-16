First Interstate Bank Sells 559 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $521.51 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.04. The stock has a market cap of $482.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

