First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Down 8.4%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s share price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 2,471,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,116,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.41.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $9,005,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,994,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile



First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

