First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,983. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.41. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3322734 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

