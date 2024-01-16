Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.91.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

