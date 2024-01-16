Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $39.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.42 million, a P/E ratio of -419.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 29.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 153,202 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $605,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

