Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Update

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 811,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fiverr International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fiverr International by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 134.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FVRR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 502,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,061. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

