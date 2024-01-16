Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$1.43. The firm had revenue of C$24.36 million for the quarter.
Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
