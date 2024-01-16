Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

