Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $98.00 at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FND

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE FND traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 77,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.88. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $116.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after buying an additional 705,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after buying an additional 531,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 470,966 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.